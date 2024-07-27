Hundreds of Promoters Qualify For QuiAri’s 5-Star Incentive Trip To Vietnam

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri didn’t invent the concept of Incentive Trips, but their 5-Star Incentive Trip to Da Nang, Vietnam has changed the way they operate forever.

It’s no secret that qualification requirements for Incentive Trips at most MLM companies are difficult to achieve, and nearly impossible for anyone working the business part-time.

That didn’t sit well with QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, who began his MLM career over 30 years ago as a Promoter. Bob said he didn’t want to deny any hard-working Promoter the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel internationally and meet and learn from top industry leaders.

Instead of following the status quo, Bob created reasonable, achievable requirements so that entire Teams could qualify to attend, not just Team Leaders. MLM industry experts have been stunned by the extraordinary response and believe the momentum and goodwill generated will only add to QuiAri’s global growth.

“Like many Promoters, I started in the MLM industry part-time to make extra money and help others, but I was already working full-time as a Police Officer. I have felt the struggle and fear of missing out when Incentive Trips were offered.

For QuiAri’s Incentive Trip to Vietnam, Promoters were given a generous 4 months to reach the rank of Rock Star or above. Our hard-working Promoters enthusiastically responded, and our global momentum took off like a rocket!

Over 200 people have qualified to go to Vietnam, and many reached the rank of Rock Star within the first month. The promotion has already been a huge win for our company, and it’s not even over yet. We could potentially host one of the largest MLM incentive trips of all time,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

Any Promoter on AutoDelivery has the opportunity to qualify, even if they recently joined QuiAri.

QuiAri Incentive Trip to Vietnam: Qualifications

TRIP WITH HOTEL: Achieve the Commission Rank of Rock Star or above for 1 Month during the qualification period and be on AutoDelivery

TRIP WITH HOTEL + AIRFARE: Achieve the Commission Rank of Rock Star or above and maintain the rank for 2 months during the qualification period and be on AutoDelivery

TRIP WITH HOTEL + AIRFARE FOR 2: Achieve the Commission Rank of Rock Star or above and maintain the rank for 3 months during the qualification period and be on AutoDelivery

TRIP WITH HOTEL + AIRFARE FOR 2 + VIP DINNER FOR 2: Achieve the Commission Rank of SUPER STAR or above for 2 months during the qualification period and be on AutoDelivery

Qualification for the Vietnam Incentive Trip began on April 1, 2024. In June 2024, Bob Reina surprised all QuiAri Promoters with the global launch of new resources and assets that were designed to help them climb the ranks faster.

Those resources included 2 websites – QuiAriTraining.com and GetPaidIn5.com, a new Opportunity Presentation and Opportunity Presentation Slides, several exciting new videos, and the Duplication Nation Playbook (DNP), which Promoters are calling a game-changer.

QuiAri’s DNP is the industry’s first-ever step-by-step guide and was designed to teach Promoters how to start a successful global business and achieve their dream lifestyle. Top QuiAri Leaders all agree that the timing of the new resources couldn’t have been better and contributed to the high volume of Promoters that qualified for the Vietnam Trip.

“The new resources and assets couldn’t have arrived at a more perfect time.

Promoters on our Team were already excited, but having new tools to help them build their business brought their confidence levels to all new heights.

Plus, all materials were professionally translated into 10 languages, which paved the way to increased international growth. Thank you, Bob Reina and QuiAri,”

said QuiAri Crown Purple Diamond Promoters, Minh and Julie Ho.

While working to qualify for the Incentive Trip to Vietnam, QuiAri Promoters still had the opportunity to benefit from all 7 ways to earn included in the Compensation Plan with most of them paying out in 5 minutes or less worldwide. Minh and Julie said the generosity and support from Bob Reina and the Executive Team are unmatched by any other CEO or company in the industry.

“We provided Promoters with every opportunity possible to qualify. From new resources and assets to global expansion into new markets. Any Promoter who worked hard, and followed the Duplication Nation Playbook will have a hotel room waiting for them in Vietnam,”

stated QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

QuiAri has always gone above and beyond for its Promoters, and the hotel selected for the Incentive Trip is no exception. From October 17th to October 20th, 2024, Promoters will enjoy the stunning beachfront Shilla Monogram Resort. The Shilla is world-renowned for its breathtaking design, gorgeous views, pristine beaches, and impeccably high standards and service. Promoters who have achieved the rank of Super Star or above for 2 months will also receive an exclusive invitation to join Bob and Kristie Reina for an epicurean 5-Star VIP dinner for 2 at the hotel.

“We have plenty of reasons to celebrate in Vietnam. Our momentum has reached record-shattering levels, Promoters and Customers worldwide are looking and feeling younger thanks to Maqui and MaquiX®, earning extra money, and global expansion is moving at lightning-fast speeds.

QuiAri Promoters are the true leaders of the MLM Revolution. They are helping the industry grow and evolve while helping people all over the world improve their health and wealth. Kristie and I can’t wait to congratulate every single Promoter in person.

That being said, we are just getting started. I believe there will be many more Incentive Trips to exotic destinations as our global success continues to grow. Those that join QuiAri now will have even more opportunities in the future,”

said QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

