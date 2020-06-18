By Heidi Cohen

Dear Reader, My heart remains heavy with sorrow. I continue to proudly bear witness to the enduring bravery of the masses of people whose names I don’t know as they persist in showing up day and night across my country to demand change. “…There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” — Niccolò Machiavelli These people represent the true diversity and strength of this great country of mine. They belong to various races, countries of origin, physical ages, economic circumstances, levels of education and sexual orientations. In addition to congregating in major cities like Minneapolis, Washington DC, New York City and Los Angeles, people have turned out in record numbers in towns and villages too small to attract …

The post How You Take Responsibility To Do What Is Difficult ✊🏿 appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/jpXMW4dg2Sc/