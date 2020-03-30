How to Use “The Sticky Note Challenge” to Stay Consistent by Beth Graves

By Simon Chan

Beth Graves and Simon Chan talk about using sticky notes to stay consistent, 3 way validation and different ways to increase your belief

Who is Beth Graves?

Beth Graves has been a business owner since she was 11 years old! At that young age she already decided that she was unemployable and started her own version of a network marketing business.

Since then, she’s been involved in multiple businesses including one which she and her husband built an insurance business around their passion for horses.

They eventually sold that business and Beth found herself attracted to network marketing again.

Beth puts strong emphasis on community, consistency and connection and that led her to build a team of over 11,000 distributors in under 5 years. She’s a multiple 6 figure earner who has earned almost $2 million in lifetime commissions in just 5 years.

Beth is also the creator of the Sticky Note challenge and also has her own podcast, “You’re Not the Boss of Me.”

Favorite Quote

“Success leaves clues”

Must Read Book

Dare to lead by Brene Brown

7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven Covey

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Success Principles by Jack Cansfield

Digital Persuasion by Erin Gargan King

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Voice message

Ask 2 – 3 questions like “Tell me what did you like best about this business?”

“What other pieces of information do you need (or what else can I answer) before you’re ready to get started?”

Recommended Online App

Voxer

Trello

Contact Info

Beth Graves on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Use “The Sticky Note Challenge” to Stay Consistent by Beth Graves appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/beth-graves-599/