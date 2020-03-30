How to Use “The Sticky Note Challenge” to Stay Consistent by Beth Graves

By Simon Chan
Beth Graves and Simon Chan talk about using sticky notes to stay consistent, 3 way validation and different ways to increase your belief
Who is Beth Graves?
Beth Graves has been a business owner since she was 11 years old! At that young age she already decided that she was unemployable and started her own version of a network marketing business.
Since then, she’s been involved in multiple businesses including one which she and her husband built an insurance business around their passion for horses.
They eventually sold that business and Beth found herself attracted to network marketing again.
Beth puts strong emphasis on community, consistency and connection and that led her to build a team of over 11,000 distributors in under 5 years. She’s a multiple 6 figure earner who has earned almost $2 million in lifetime commissions in just 5 years.
Beth is also the creator of the Sticky Note challenge and also has her own podcast, “You’re Not the Boss of Me.”
Favorite Quote
“Success leaves clues”
Must Read Book
Dare to lead by Brene Brown
7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven Covey
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
Success Principles by Jack Cansfield
Digital Persuasion by Erin Gargan King
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Voice message
Ask 2 – 3 questions like “Tell me what did you like best about this business?”
“What other pieces of information do you need (or what else can I answer) before you’re ready to get started?”
Recommended Online App
Voxer
Trello
Contact Info
Beth Graves on Facebook and Instagram
