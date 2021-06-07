How to Use Stories to Convince People to Join Your Business by Richard Stock

Richard Stock teaches how to keep things simple and use different stories to convince people to join your network marketing business

Who is Richard Stock?

Richard Stock had a very successful career in the mortgage industry as he was one of the top account executives in his company.

He was financially doing very well until a change in management 15 years ago changed everything and that was when he was introduced to network marketing.

Since then he’s earned over 3 1/2 million dollars in lifetime commissions and he has created the most leaders in his company. He loves helping people get out of debt, save money on taxes and putting their money into real estate.

Richard Stock’s Favorite Quote

For anyone to be great, they must suck in the beginning

Recommended Books by Richard Stock

Game of Networking by Rob Sperry

Drive Sales by Woody Woodward

Entrepreneur Roller Coaster by Darren Hardy

Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable by Tim Grover

The Game of Conquering by Rob Sperry

Recommended Online App

Podcast, Audible

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Voice message

Contact Info

Richard Stock on Facebook and Instagram

Phone: 801-413-3919

