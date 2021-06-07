How to Use Stories to Convince People to Join Your Business by Richard Stock

By Simon Chan
Richard Stock teaches how to keep things simple and use different stories to convince people to join your network marketing business
Who is Richard Stock?
Richard Stock had a very successful career in the mortgage industry as he was one of the top account executives in his company.
He was financially doing very well until a change in management 15 years ago changed everything and that was when he was introduced to network marketing.
Since then he’s earned over 3 1/2 million dollars in lifetime commissions and he has created the most leaders in his company. He loves helping people get out of debt, save money on taxes and putting their money into real estate.
Richard Stock’s Favorite Quote
For anyone to be great, they must suck in the beginning
Recommended Books by Richard Stock
Game of Networking by Rob Sperry
Drive Sales by Woody Woodward
Entrepreneur Roller Coaster by Darren Hardy
Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable by Tim Grover
The Game of Conquering by Rob Sperry
Recommended Online App
Podcast, Audible
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Voice message
Contact Info
Richard Stock on Facebook and Instagram
Phone: 801-413-3919
