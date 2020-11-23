How to Use Live Video to Attract Prospects by Julie Reynolds

Julie Reynolds talks about how using online live video is the best way to attract prospects online.

Who is Julie Reynolds?

Julie Reynolds was a school teacher and licensed professional counselor for many years before she got started in network marketing.

Today she’s a 6 figure income earner and she credits her success to live videos and also to get others to believe in themselves.

Julie Reynold’s Favorite Quote

“What doesn’t break you makes you stronger.”

Must Read Books

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker

On Fire by John O’Leary

Energy Bus by Jon Gordon

Big Leap by Gay Hendricks

Recommended Online App

Insight Timer

Recommended Prospecting Tool

ATM using Facebook Groups

Contact Info

Julie Reynolds on Facebook and Instagram

