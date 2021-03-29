How to Use Clubhouse to Grow Your Network Marketing Business by Michelle Eldridge

By Simon Chan

Michelle Eldridge talks about how to use the new Clubhouse app to get new leads and grow your network marketing business

Who is Michelle Eldridge?

Michelle Eldrige is a former homeless drug addict who eventually found network marketing.

When she got started in MLM in 2017, she was 6 years into her recovery but couldn’t find any good work to pay the bills.

She had to sell her kids’ toys to enroll because she barely had money for diapers.

Today, she is a 6 figure earner who has used social media to build a team of over 2,500 customers.

This is Michelle’s second time on MLM Nation. She first appeared on Episode 564.

Michelle Eldridge’s Favorite Quote

“Whether you think you can or can’t, you’re right”

Must Read Books

The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks

Freakishly Effective Leadership for Network Marketers by Ray Higdon

The Third Door by Alex Banayan

Recommended Online App

Clubhouse

Voxr

Slack

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Videos (hosting them on Vimeo)

Contact Info

Michelle Eldridge on Facebook and Instagram

