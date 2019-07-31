How to Tweak Your Emails and Website for Mobile

By John Rampton

When it comes to your B2B marketing strategy, your tactical approach to mobile should be different than that of your offline and online strategies. And, it’s not just about the screen size or functionality.

There are other aspects to both your email campaigns and website that you’ll need to tweak in order to create a more effective user experience (UX) for your customers and prospects as part of your mobile marketing strategy.

Mobile Email Campaign Changes

When it comes to planning mobile email campaigns, here are some things to differently knowing you have a different screen size and platform:

Be more visual and less wordy. Knowing that your clients and prospects are receiving hundreds of emails a day laden with content, be different and offer them an aesthetic experience with visuals or video. Focus content on creating a relevant subject line and engaging header above your visual.

Focus on an intuitive presentation. It should fill the screen of your mobile device audience member in a way that presents a clear and readable way to absorb your email message. Ensure that the email marketing service that gives you templates offers this intuitive media inquiry feature, so your email looks great whether it's viewed in landscape or portrait mode.

Minimize email weight for fast load time. Load time becomes so much more critical in the mobile environment, so you'll need to minimize image file size, so they are mobile friendly.

Consider layout and placement for touchscreen screen use. Your email layout may also need to change considering how users interact with it compared to a desktop email. In this case, when it comes to a call to action (CTA) with a link in a mobile email, the user will most likely use their fingers or thumbs. Test that your layout allows for the user to easily complete this action rather than becoming frustrated and losing that potential conversion.

Plan for different outcomes. A user that opens a mobile email versus a desktop email may have different intentions, so you need to plan a different outcome or goal for mobile email campaigns. For example, your research on mobile users may indicate they are more likely to engage with a mobile email that encourages them to download a report, podcast, webinar, or presentation because they have more time to review this content while working from their mobile device.

Mobile Website Improvements

The tweaks you need to do when it comes to viewing your website on a mobile device involve essentially creating an entirely different website that works for mobile devices, including screen size, functionality, touchscreen capability, and load time. A mobile-responsive website design will automatically recognize and adjust to the device it’s viewed on, which delivers great value in terms of time and money ROI. Similar tweaks like those suggested for mobile emails related to visuals, minimal content, and easy functionality and interaction also apply to your mobile website strategy.

Other tweaks to make to your mobile website include:

Consider additional features that drive value for the mobile user. These features could be the ability to download any app your company offers directly from your mobile website versus sending them to a third-party app store. And, if you don’t have an app, this may be the time to consider how you can add one for various interactions, including loyalty programs and exclusive content.

Emphasize other mobile-friendly platforms. When a user is on your mobile website, they may want to find you on social media to follow or like your profile, so make this as easy as possible. Include embedded social media buttons and related online channel connections on each page of your mobile website so the user can click and connect when they're ready.

Create mobile landing pages that address specific audience segments. Your mobile website has to have mobile-friendly and relevant landing pages related to certain mobile campaigns to amplify your message. This is also an ideal tactic to connect with your mobile audience on a local level. Combine the mobile device's location services with intuitive technology and you can deliver local-first landing pages to specific audience members who are in those areas.

Test Everything

From tablets to various smartphone products, it’s important to test all your mobile marketing interactions to ensure they work well and deliver that frictionless user experience that keeps users engaged with your mobile presence. Beyond testing internally, find external users willing to test and provide feedback so you can continue tweaking until you optimize your mobile results for your business.

Consumers check their mobile devices 150 times a day at least. Do you have a mobile strategy in place? Find out what you need to “Go Further with Mobile Marketing.”

Read the guide.

