How to Turn Your Setbacks Around by Daniel Song

By Simon Chan

Daniel Song’s episode was one of the most memorable shows in the first year of MLM Nation. You can find more of these classics in MLM Nation Archives.

In this episode Daniel reveals the catalyst moment that exploded his business along with VERY valuable lessons guaranteed to improve your network marketing business.

Who is Daniel Song?

Daniel Song is a happily married family man with a beautiful wife, Melanie, 3 children and 4 dogs!

He has over 14 years of MLM experience and has been at the top of the pay plan in 2 previous ventures and is currently the #4 income earner in his company.

Daniel has also been a brand consultant and a systems training developer for MLM companies.

For fun, Daniel is huge car enthusiast and has a passion for fast cars.

Daniel Song’s Favorite Quote

“There are no securities on this earth, only opportunities” (General MacArthur)

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek

Podcasts

Video Presentations

