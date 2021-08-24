How to Take Action Instead of Being Overwhelmed by Daniel Dimitrov

By Simon Chan

Here is another classic episode from MLM Nation Archives.

You don’t need anymore training, you need to take action. Daniel Dimitrov explains why we should be conscious of not over training. Also one daily habit that must be developed

Who is Daniel Dimitrov?

Daniel Dimitrov has been in network marketing for over 13 years and the impressive thing, he’s been with the same company this entire time!

Daniel started out at 18 years old and was introduced to MLM in his first month in college. At the time he was working 2 jobs… valeting cars for $6 an hour and working as a gym just to pay for college.

Today, he’s a 6 figure earner, a Regional Vice President and leads a global team.

Favorite Quote

“If being who you are can get you what you want, you’d already have it. If you want something you’ve never had, you have to become somebody you’ve never been”

Must Read Book

The Greatest Salesman in the World by Og Mandino

Any leadership book by John C Maxwell

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

A link to my success story

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

What Did You Learn?

