How to Sell Digital Products in 8 Simple Steps

By Lars Lofgren

We recommend selling your digital products on Shopify, an easy-to-use and highly customizable ecommerce platform. Get started with a 14-day free trial.

Selling digital products is a smart way to make money online. For instance, 45% of bloggers that earn $50,000+ per year sell their own service or product, compared to just 8% of lower earners. Bloggers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and the like sell digital products to receive a regular, reliable income stream.

Here you’ll learn how to come up with a profitable digital product idea, set up your online store for success, and ultimately sell a ton of digital products.

The 5 Best Ecommerce Platforms For Selling Digital Products

You need an online store to sell digital products. It’s the best way to create a lasting brand that customers return to. It also prevents digital product marketplaces from eating into your profits with seller’s fees.

Take a look at our list of the best ecommerce platforms on which to sell digital products. Here’s a quick rundown of the top five tools:

Shopify – Best all-around ecommerce platform

Sell Digital Products in 8 Easy Steps

Selling digital products successfully is all in the setup. Lay the right foundations, and you’ll create a product your target audience wants. Here are the eight steps to sell digital products:

Sign Up for Shopify

Select a Profitable Niche

Understand the Types of Digital Products

Research Your Audience

Test Your Product Idea

Set Up Your Online Store

Market Your Digital Product

Set Up a Sales Funnel

Step 1: Sign Up for Shopify

Shopify is great for newbies and advanced users alike. It’s cheap and easy to set up. Given that it’s so customizable, with 8,000 apps to boot, you can start small and scale up as you please.

Head to Shopify to sign up for your 14-day free trial. First, you’ll take a short quiz to assess your business needs and help you get the most from Shopify.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/how-to-sell-digital-products/