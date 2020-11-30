How to Revive the Content Marketing Experience

By Scott Ingram

Content marketers want people reading more than one asset. They don’t want them stopping at just one blog or watching only one video. They want their audience to always be wondering what’s next and moving onto the next asset.

In fact, Randy Frisch, CMO and co-founder of Uberflip thinks marketers should view the role of content as empowering the entire marketing funnel and moving consumers from awareness all the way down through the funnel. RelationshipOne spoke with Frisch on episode 74 of the Inspired Marketing Podcas t about how to excite the reader with the content they are about to consume and the entire experience provided with it.

An ABM mindset for content

Frisch feels that too much content is created that later is unfound by readers searching online or incorrectly categorized and shared for readers who do find themselves on your site.

To move past this, Frisch suggests we shift from a persona standpoint to more of an account mindset, something close to an account-based management (ABM) mindset, in which you consider what content that account actually wants to consume and where and how they are engaging with it on their customer journey.

Marketers should strive to feed consumers content where and when they want it. Consumers expect content at the beginning of the funnel, but also in the middle and at the end. Content should play a role in moving people through them, getting them to ask what’s next, and providing opportunities for cross-selling and upselling.

The content experience

When thinking about content, consider that you are at first, regardless of the channel, trying to capture someone’s attention . Then, hopefully this consumer clicks through, and they go to their next destination. Now ask yourself: Is this destination the beginning, middle, or end of their journey? And what is their experience going to be like?

Frisch highlights three factors when it comes to this experience:

The environment. How does it look and feel? A piece of content is only as good as its surroundings, and you want to create an immersive experience so that consumers move from one piece of content to the next. If you can get your audience to consume multiple assets, you can reduce the amount of channels used, the costs that go into them, while accelerate the buyer’s journey.

The structure. How do you lay out your content? This isn’t just how something looks, but means you put more thought into how the content is deliver and will be experienced.

Engagement. How do you create moments of engagement that the consumer goes from one asset to the next?

How to do content marketing at scale

Content marketers also wonder how they can do all at scale and basically repeat this content experience over and over. Frisch lays out a five-step framework for this:

Centralize your content. Create a repository, so you have it all stored and have access to it.

Organize your content. Go through it all. Tag and audit every asset so that it’s organized.

Personalize. With that ABM-like mindset, think about what your audience is looking for, and where and when they want it.

Distribute. Put your content out into the world in the form, and on the channel, your customers prefer.

Aggregate data. Look at the results and use them to create better experiences the next time.

To know best where to place content and what that content should be, map out the entire buyer’s journey while drawing up a content strategy. Always keep what the consumer wants and the answers they’re looking for in mind.

