How to Reflect and Learn from Your Mistakes so that You Can Grow Quicker by Tina Hux

By Simon Chan

Tina Hux shares her daily routine that allows her to overcome the negativity and challenges in building your network marketing business.

Who is Tina Hux?

Tina Hux was a former collegiate basketball player who’s married to someone who played college baseball and whose son is about to play for LSU, one of the top baseball collegiate programs in America.

Tina has had many different careers ranging from being a VP in Media Relations to being an elementary school teacher for over 15 years.

Tina first encountered network marketing 5 years ago when she was going through a tough time in her life. She was getting divorced and had personal and financial issues. Her MLM journey has not been easy but is the reason why she is the leader she is today.

Tina is a full time leader with over 125 teammates and 500 customers.

Tina Hux’s Favorite Quote

“Ok is not okay.”

Must Read Books

21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John Maxwell

Dare to Dream and Work to Win by Dr. Tom Barrett

Hustle by Josh Medcalf

Recommended Online App

Project Broadcast

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facebook Groups and using ATM (Add Tag Message)

Contact Info

Tina Hux on Facebook

