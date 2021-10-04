How to Promote a Network Marketing System That Creates Retention and Duplication by Brandon Stevens

By Simon Chan

Brandon Stevens shares how to create culture and systems that create retention and duplication for your network marketing business.

Who is Brandon Stevens?

Brandon Stevens was a traditional business owner who got started in MLM in 2012.

Since then he’s earned over $12 million in lifetime commissions. His current team has over 95,000 distributors and 125,000 customers

Brandon is married with 4 kids and they live out in Dallas, Texas.

Favorite Quote

You don’t need to be great to get started but you need to get started to be great.

Recommended Books by Brandon Stevens

12 Week Year by Trevor Thrall

Who Moved My Cheese by Mark Yarnall

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnall

Recommended Online App

Calendar

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Recorded Video

Contact Info

Brandon Stevens on Facebook and Instagram and Email

