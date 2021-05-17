How to Plan Out Your Day to Get Maximize Results in Network Marketing by Javier De Miguel Coll

By Simon Chan

Javier De Miguel Coll shares how to get started and achieve maximum results everyday in your network marketing business

Who is Javier De Miguel Coll?

Javier De Miguel Coll was studying to be a pilot and worked several jobs just to pay for his studies.

He worked at different hotels, bars, events, stores but never stayed at a job longer than 3 months because he was always bored.

Eventually he discovered network marketing but faced numerous of challenges from having his original upline quit on him, a company being shut down but nevertheless, Javier never quit.

Today he’s a 6 figure earner that has a global business with over 478 business parters and over 6000 customers.

Javier De Miguel Coll’s Favorite Quote

“Believe my fear believe my servant”

Recommended Books by Javier De Miguel Coll

Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz

Slight Edge by Jeff Olson

Recommended Online App

Youtube

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Phone, company video and then Zoom

Contact Info

Javier De Miguel Coll on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Plan Out Your Day to Get Maximize Results in Network Marketing by Javier De Miguel Coll appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/javier-de-miguel-coll-654/