How to Overcome Your Limiting Beliefs by Heather Joy Oathout

By Simon Chan

Heather Joy Oathout and Simon Chan talks about common fears that hold network marketers from achieving MLM success.

She provides solutions and things you can do to create your vision and build your belief in different parts of the business.

Who Is Heather Joy Oathout?

Heather Joy Oathout was a school teacher that loved teaching kids before she got into network marketing.

She’s always felt that God called her to teach but instead of teaching little kids, her purpose was to teach their Moms and Dads.

She loves network marketing because of the way it continually grows us every day. The fulfillment from the person we become is greater than anything we could get at a job.

Heather Joy is married, has 3 children and is 6 figure earner with a team of over 3,000 customers and ambassadors.

Favorite Quote

“This too shall pass”

Above all else, guard your heart,

for everything you do flows from it. (Proverbs 4:23)

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. (Phillippians 4:8)

Must Read Book

The 4:8 Principle: The Secret to a Joy-Filled Life by Thomas Newberry

How to Defuse the Landmines We Plant In Our Lives by Kelly Accetta

Freakishly Effective Leadership for Network Marketers by Ray Higdon

Allow Yourself to Dream Big!: Network marketing explained by Camille Hammerich

Recommended Online App

Canva

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3 Way Call

Contact Info

Heather Joy Oathout on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

