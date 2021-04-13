How to Overcome Rejection so that You Double Your Activity by Simon Chan

The last Coaching Call episode was really popular so we decided to let listen in on another one. You’re going to lear how to overcome rejection and get other aha moments.

This live call was a “Hot Seat” call and featured distributors from different countries and companies.

In this Episode, You’ll Discover:

Ways to Overcome Rejection

How to CLAM and meet new prospects online

Exact number of people that people reach out in order to get results

How to tell your Story in an effective way

Creating small wins in 15 min. increments

What’s working and not working

How to double your volume

