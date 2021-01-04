How to Master the Skills in Network Marketing by Stephane Page

By Simon Chan

Stephane Page shares his journey and talks about how to master the skills in network marketing. He goes over the mistakes he made and fundamental principles of MLM success

Who is Stephane Page?

Stephane Page got introduced to network marketing when he was only 19 years old.

He tried to start his own MLM company only to close it and then joined 4 other companies in the next 16 years. He struggled in all of them and ended up running a snowmobile rental business for a living.

In 2011, he joined another company and then he finally made it happen. After working the business part time, in 2 1/2 years, he was able to out earn his snowmobile business so he sold it.

2 years later, his wife, Claudia joined him in his company and today they are multiple 6 figure earners and last year they top distributors in America, Canada, Australia and Mexico. They’ve also helped open South Korea, Indonesia and have one of the fastest growing teams in Europe.

He and his wife live in a small town of 4,000 people in Quebec, Canada.

Stephane Page’s Favorite Quote

“On the rock I stand!”

Must Read Books

Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink

Power of the Subconscious Mind by Joe Murphy

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video Teaser followed by 40 min. presentation. Use your company tools

Contact Info

Stephane Page on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Master the Skills in Network Marketing by Stephane Page appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/stephane-page-635/