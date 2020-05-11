How to Market Yourself Effectively and Attract Prospects Online by James Penn Jr.

By Simon Chan

James Penn Jr. and Simon Chan talk about online marketing and how most network marketers struggle because they do not know how to market themselves effectively.

James goes into detail on simple action steps you can immediately take to make yourself more attractive to prospects on social media.

Who Is James Penn Jr.?

James Penn Jr. got started in network marketing immediately after he graduated from college.

He and his fiancé and future wife, Yolanda worked hard at it everyday but struggled for over 2 years and never had any success.

The most they earned was $300 a month and as a result they had their house foreclosed and car repossessed.

However, James stayed in MLM and eventually built a successful team of over 17,000 active customers and consultants across 3 dozen countries.

Favorite Quote

““Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful” (Warren Buffett)

Must Read Book

Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Traffic Secrets by Russell Brunson

Recommended Online App

Talk on the Phone

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online Video

Contact Info

James Penn Jr. on Facebook and Instagram

