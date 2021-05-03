How to Make Your Prospects Open Minded to Your Business by Dan Doyle

By Simon Chan

Dan Doyle shares prospecting tips and what it takes to become a 7 figure earner in network marketing.

Who is Dan Doyle?

Dan Doyle was a successful entrepreneur who has built and sold 20 traditional businesses in the last 2 decades.

A few years ago he came across network marketing when he was a looking for an answer to a serious challenge.

Today, Dan’s a 7 figure earner and has a team of over 30,000 people in 33 countries. 50 of the top income earners in his company are all in his team.

Dan credits his success to his work ethic and his ability fo focus on targets, goals and his dreams with consistent massive action.

Dan Doyle’s Favorite Quote

“If things haven’t worked out in life, you have to walk away from where you’ve been.”

“We are our own worse enemy. Don’t let you take you out.”

Must Read Books

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Cryptocurrency

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3rd party (get to an expert ASA) 3 way call or Zoom

Contact Info

Dan Doyle on Facebook and Instagram

