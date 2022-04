How to Make an Events Calendar in WordPress (The Easy Way)

By Allison

Want to promote upcoming events on your blog? In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to make a calendar in WordPress. It’s easy with a plugin like Sugar Calendar!

The post How to Make an Events Calendar in WordPress (The Easy Way) appeared first on Blog Tyrant.

Source:: https://www.blogtyrant.com/how-to-make-a-calendar-in-wordpress/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=how-to-make-a-calendar-in-wordpress