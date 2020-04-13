How to Level Up Your Marketing Skills When Working Remotely

By Nora O’leary-roseberry

Whether a marketer has been working remotely for years or has just recently started to try and get comfortable with it, they might be wondering how they can level up their skills. While you can learn a great many things on the job and experience is a great teacher, it doesn’t hurt to brush up on your skills, especially when it comes to areas, such as marketing automation, cross-channel marketing, email, and more.

While working remotely, however, you can take online courses to broaden and enhance your marketing knowledge. Given they are online, you can find time to fit them into your schedule when your workload isn’t as heavy or when you have spare hour or so. You can even take the courses at nights and on the weekends, if that is the best time for you. That type of flexibility is part of the beauty of working and leveling up your marketing skills from home.

You should also consider what marketing tools you should improve your knowledge and comfort level with. We suggest studying up on marketing automaton and cross-channel orchestration tools. Marketing automaton means marketing teams do more with less, and cross-channel marketing allows you to create a seamless, consistent experience across multiple channels to meet customers on the channels of their choice and win them over with the right content. Both are needed to keep up with the competition.

Therefore, you should be looking at:

Oracle Eloqua: Best-in-class marketing automation to create optimized, personalized campaigns across email, display search, web, video, and mobile

Oracle Responsys: With a single platform, marketing teams can manage and orchestrate all interactions with customers across, email, mobile, social, display, and the web.

Oracle University strives to empower teams to successfully implement and strategically deploy these powerful technologies so they can personalize every customer experience to increase engagement, promote advocacy, inform strategy and ensure revenue using sophisticated orchestration and optimization that relies on real-time data.

To help teams expand their understanding of these technologies, we are unlocking the Getting Started learning paths for Oracle Eloqua and Responsys and offering a 30% off promotion on all digital learning subscriptions up until May 31.

To access the Getting Started content for Oracle Eloqua and/or Responsys for FREE, simply click the links below:

Getting Started with Oracle Eloqua: Get a quick overview of the tool, its prominent features, and functionalities, and watch a demonstration to see how it can help you to organize and enhance your campaigns.

Getting Started with Oracle Responsys: Take a quick tour and watch a demonstration of this tool to understand how its features and functionalities help marketers craft cross-channel campaigns with consistent, relevant, and meaningful experiences.

To take advantage of the limited-time 30% off promotion, simply use the code PROMO-DIGITALMONTH when purchasing the digital only CX Marketing learning subscription via the Oracle University website.

Oracle University Terms and Conditions

Offer available for purchase of Oracle Learning Subscriptions, Training On Demand (excludes Exam Prep Seminars) and Self-Study Courses. Offer is valid from April 8, 2020 to May 31, 2020 midnight Pacific Time (PST) in Oracle eligible countries. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Not available for purchase with Learning Credits. Subject to change at any time. To take advantage of this offer, customers must use the Oracle University promotion code PROMO-DIGITALMONTH or PROMO-OUGDIGITALMONTH when placing their order. Standard Oracle University terms and conditions apply. The offer is valid for Oracle Reseller orders.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/6EW1ybrw0mw/how-to-level-up-your-marketing-skills-when-working-remotely