How to Lead and Get Your Team to Duplicate by Daniel Song

By Simon Chan

Daniel Song has almost two decades of MLM experience and talks about retention and how to get your network marketing business to duplicate during COVID crisis

Who is Daniel Song?

Daniel Song graduated from one of the top design schools in Los Angeles only to find himself with a 6 figure student loan debt and no job.

After maxing out his credit cards, Daniel opened his mind to other options and discovered network marketing.

Today Daniel is a 7 figure earner and has a team of over 87,000 customers and 18,000 distributors. He has over 18 years of MLM experience and he has seen the profession changed dramatically in the last 5 years. Part of Daniel’s success has been his ability to change and implement different strategies to grow his business.

Daniel lives in Los Angeles and is happily married with 4 children.

This is Daniel’s second time on MLM Nation. He first appeared on Episode 19 in 2015.

Daniel Song’s Favorite Quote

“People don’t remember what you know. They remember how you made them feel”

Must Read Books

Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek

Recommended Online App

Any communication app

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Samples and free gifts

Contact Info

Daniel Song on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Lead and Get Your Team to Duplicate by Daniel Song appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/daniel-song-644/