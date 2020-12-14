How To Keep Going When You Want to Quit by Stacey Donnar-Barker

By Simon Chan

Stacey Donnar-Barker shares her network marketing journey and how to keep going when things get tough and you want to quit.

Who is Stacey Donnar-Barker?

Stacey Donnar-Barker has been through lots in her life. She was a teenage mom, been homeless, divorced, beaten and a single mom working 3 jobs. Her life stabilized after she met her husband 12 years ago but they lived a simple life. She was a stay at home mom that would work odd jobs around the holidays such being a bartender, server, landscaper, etc. just to make some extra money.

When network marketing found her she was tired, overweight and miserable.

Today she’s a six figure earner and credits her success to her humility and being a selfless giver.

Stacey Donnar’Barker’s Favorite Quote

“We are the answer to someone’s prayers”

“When you show up, you go up!”

Must Read Books

Once Upon a Time Bitches by Branden Lanette

Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren

How Successful People Grow by John Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Facebook Messenger

Instagram

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Phone call

Contact Info

Stacey Donnar-Barker on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How To Keep Going When You Want to Quit by Stacey Donnar-Barker appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/stacey-donnar-barker-632/