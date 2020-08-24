How to Increase Your Self Belief by Don Martin

First steps you can take to increase your self belief so you can overcome your challenges in network marketing.

Don Martin shares how he got started and a few fundamental principles that helped him have the self belief and confidence to succeed in MLM.

Who is Don Martin?

Don Martin was running a construction company when he discovered networking marketing in 1999. He built the business part time for the first 3 years and has been full time ever since.

The impressive thing is Don has been with the same company the entire time. He’s built a global organization in different continents and is a Million Dollar Club member.

He’s also the host of The Gryndlyfe podcast and is a real estate investor. This is the second time Don has been on MLM Nation. He appeared on our second season on episode 217.

Favorite Quote

“Time always tells the truth”

“This too shall pass.”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

5 Levels of Leadership by John Maxwell

Start With Why by Simon Sinek

The Dale Carnegie Leadership Mastery Course

Recommended Online App

MLM Nation Podcast

Whatsapp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom

Contact Info

Don Martin on Facebook and Instagram

