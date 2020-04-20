How to Increase Your EQ in Network Marketing by Krystina McKeehan

By Simon Chan

Krystina McKeehan talks with Simon Chan on how to increase your EQ (Emotional Intelligence) so you can bounce back quicker from rejection and adversity in your network marketing business.

Who Is Krystina McKeehan

Krystina McKeehan was a hairstylist for over 10 years and a mom with 3 kids before she got started in network marketing in 2015.

Today she is a full time leader with a team of over 11,000 reps.

She credits her success to her FAITH and in today’s show we’re going to talk about failures and how to learn and bounce back from the challenging times in our business.

Favorite Quote

“Being rude is easy. It does not take any effort and it’s a sign of weakness and insecurity. Kind shows great self discipline and strong self esteem. Being kind is not always easy when dealing with rude people. But kindness is a sign that a person has done a lot of personal work and come to a great understand and wisdom. Kindness is a sign of strength.”

“Destiny is obligated by universal law to conceive to the demand of unwavering faith!”

Must Watch Video

Must Read Book

Rock Your Network Marketing Business by Sarah Robbins

Beach Money by Jordan Adler

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker

Leadership Promises for Everyday by John Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Photofy

Recommended Online App

Facebook Prospecting Group

Phone calls

Contact Info

Krystina McKeehan on Facebook and Facebook Business

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Increase Your EQ in Network Marketing by Krystina McKeehan appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/krystina-mckeehan-602/