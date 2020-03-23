How to Increase Your Belief and Take That Leap Of Faith When Things Are Not Working Out by Brittany Anderson

By Simon Chan

Brittany Anderson and Simon Chan talk about how to stay consistent, increase your belief and take that leap of faith when things do not work out. She also talks about social media posting, importance of being vulnerable, her daily routine and much more

Who Is Brittany Anderson?

Brittany Rae-Lynn Anderson was working full time at a very well known corporate office before she discovered network marketing. She and her husband were working 100+ hours a week to get ahead and had no flexibility in their lives nor had time to make family memories.

Then one day she accidentally came across network marketing when she was looking for a product to help her lose weight. She had no idea of how network marketing would change her life.

Today Brittany is a full time leader and retired her husband. She’s a mom with 2 girls, ages 5 and 3 and live out in Arkansas.

Favorite Quote

“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”

Must Read Books

365 Motivational Quotes for the Network Marketer by Simon Chan

Great Leaders Have No Rules by Kevin Kruse

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Recorded Video / Zoom / 3 Ways

Recommended App

Zoom

Contact Info

Brittany Anderson on Instagram and Facebook

