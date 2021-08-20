How to Have Fun and Build a Global Organization by John Goerlitz

By Simon Chan

Here is another classic episode from MLM Nation Archives.

John Goerlitz teaches how to lead a network marketing organization. Also shares fun building activities that increase retention + duplication

Who is John Goerlitz?

John Goerlitz had a degree in finance and worked in Corporate America for 10 years as a finance manager until he discovered network marketing. He worked his business consistently and was able to quit his job in less than 3 years.

John is currently a 2 Star Diamond Director and has built a global business. He has won numerous awards from his company including… being one of the Top Income Earners… Million Dollar Club member… a Top 100 sponsor, a Top 25 customer enroller… one of the top 25 fastest growing distributors… and has won numerous trips, cruises and prizes.

Favorite Quote

“Champions don’t become champions in the ring – they are merely recognized there. If you want to see where someone developed into a champion, look at his daily routine.” (John C. Maxwell)

Must Read Book

All John Maxwell book on leadership

Recommended Online App

Skype

Whats App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Face to face: Company newspaper

Not face to face: Company video

Contact Info

www.johngoerlitz.com

Facebook

Twitter

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

25 SharesSharePinTweetShare

The post How to Have Fun and Build a Global Organization by John Goerlitz appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/john-goerlitz-667/