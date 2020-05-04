How to Go From Prison to Prosperity with Purpose by Marsha Mixon

By Simon Chan

Marsha Mixon, the author of Prison to Prosperity with Purpose, shares her journey from prison to network marketing success.

She talks about the mistakes she made in her MLM business, how to bounce back and what it takes to be successful.

Who Is Marsha Mixon

Marsha Mixon lived a broken life of low self esteem, obesity, failed relationships, alcoholism and drug addiction. This all led to an attempted suicide and ultimately to a maximum security prison.

She got started in network marketing 5 months after her release from jail and credits Jesus Christ for changing her life.

Today, Marsha is a top leader and 6 figure earner and also just wrote the book, Prison to Prosperity with Purpose to inspire others that are crying for help.

Favorite Quote

“If it doesn’t cost anything, it’s not worth anything.”

Must Read Book

21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John Maxwell

15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John Maxwell

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

Books by Charles Stanley

Recommended Online App

Counter +

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facebook Group (Add Tag Message)

Contact Info

Marsha Mixon on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Go From Prison to Prosperity with Purpose by Marsha Mixon appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/martha-mixon-604/