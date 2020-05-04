How to Go From Prison to Prosperity with Purpose by Marsha Mixon

By Simon Chan
Marsha Mixon, the author of Prison to Prosperity with Purpose, shares her journey from prison to network marketing success.
She talks about the mistakes she made in her MLM business, how to bounce back and what it takes to be successful.
Who Is Marsha Mixon
Marsha Mixon lived a broken life of low self esteem, obesity, failed relationships, alcoholism and drug addiction. This all led to an attempted suicide and ultimately to a maximum security prison.
She got started in network marketing 5 months after her release from jail and credits Jesus Christ for changing her life.
Today, Marsha is a top leader and 6 figure earner and also just wrote the book, Prison to Prosperity with Purpose to inspire others that are crying for help.
Favorite Quote
“If it doesn’t cost anything, it’s not worth anything.”
Must Read Book
21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John Maxwell
15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John Maxwell
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
Books by Charles Stanley
Recommended Online App
Counter +
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Facebook Group (Add Tag Message)
Contact Info
Marsha Mixon on Facebook and Instagram
