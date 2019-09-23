How to Get Your Spouse and Family to Support You In Your Business by Blair Critch

By Simon Chan

Blair Critch talks about how to get your spouse and family to support you in your business. She also covers how to stay consistent, her daily routines and how to make things happen even when you have chores, errands and kids to take care of.

Who is Blair Critch?

Blair Critch was a kindergarten teacher who didn’t want to go back to teaching after having her two boys.

Around the same time, financial tragedy struck her family and she had to file for bankruptcy.

Blair was looking into different ventures before she got introduced to network marketing.

She has gone through numerous challenges and learned many lessons along her journey. Today, she is a multiple 6 figure earner and has earned over a million dollars in the last 2 1/2 years.

Favorite Quote

“A goal that is not in writing is just fantasy” (Darren Hardy)

Must Read Book

Miracle Morning for Network Marketers by Hal Elrod

Success Principles by Jack Cansfield

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3 Way Call or 3 Way Messenger

Recommended Online App

Audible.com

Contact Info

Blair Critch on Facebook and Instagram

