How to Get Your Critically Important Messages Delivered Quickly

By Kiumarse Zamanian

There are times that a critical message must be quickly delivered to inform a person about an important event. For example, a shipment of important medical supplies may have been delayed due to flight cancellations, and the person receiving the shipment must quickly decide if she can wait a couple days or would prefer to drive to a nearby city to pick it up sooner. She may have provided an email address as the primary means of receiving important notifications in addition to a mobile phone number as a secondary contact information. By law, the shipping company also may be obligated to ensure she does receive the message about her delivery.

Every month the Oracle Responsys marketing platform delivers billions of personalized messages via email, SMS and mobile push channels to millions of people worldwide. A large percentage of these messages are important transactional messages, for example, purchase confirmations, shipment notifications, flight delays, password changes, and the like. These transactional messages are triggered using highly available Oracle Responsys Web Service APIs. This ensures that such messages are processed and sent quickly even if the customer’s primary Oracle Responsys account is out of service, whether for planned maintenance or accidentally due to system issues. This is accomplished through a failover Oracle Responsys account that is continuously synchronized with the primary account and is automatically activated when the primary account goes out of service. The incoming API requests to trigger messages (email, SMS or mobile push) are immediately redirected to the failover account through an automatic service without any action required from the Oracle Responsys customer. Once the primary account is back in service, the API requests are automatically directed back to the primary account, and all of the data collected in the failover account, such as updated customer records or interactions with messages, are replicated back into the primary account.

But what would happen if the recipient’s email inbox is full or her email address is no longer valid? Oracle Responsys offers a specific service that continuously monitors the email messages that fail to reach their intended recipients and automatically and promptly notifies the sender through an API call-back with details about those failed email messages. For example, if the shipment change date notification bounces from its intended recipient’s inbox, the shipping company receives an API call-back about that specific email so that the recipient can be contacted by SMS, mobile push or a phone call.

Many major airlines and retailers worldwide rely on Oracle Responsys to deliver their important transactional messages. So if you need a reliable platform that quickly delivers your critically important messages to your customers by email, SMS or mobile push, please check out the Oracle Responsys Marketing Platform.

To learn what else marketers can do with a mobile push, read on about how to “Go Further with Mobile Marketing.”

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/ej8CetoaaFU/how-to-get-your-critically-important-messages-delivered-quickly