How to Get People to Join Even If You’ve Been a “Failure” and Done Things the Wrong Way by Jennifer Switzer

Who is Jennifer Switzer?

Jennifer Switzer had a rough past that involved drugs, being a stripper and doing whatever it took to survive. She eventually changed her life and became a corporate manager but the job never gave her any time to spend with her kids.

She got started in network marketing 5 years ago and was extremely bad at it. Before you knew it, 3 years later, she found herself losing her internet service, her phone service and even her home.

Yet Jennifer didn’t quit. She would go to the public library everyday to use the computer and eventually started to have success.

Today, she’s a six figure earner with a team of over 1,000 distributors and 100 customers.

Jennifer Switzer’s Favorite Quote

“Whatever it takes”

Recommended Books by Jennifer Switzer

You are a Badass by Jen Sincero

You are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero

Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

Recommended Online App

Bible App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Voice message, 6 min. video

Contact Info

Jennifer Switzer on Facebook and www.thejswitz.com

