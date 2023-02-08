How to Fax Wirelessly in 6 Simple Steps

By Lars Lofgren

The fax machine itself represents a bygone era. It was the go-to device for sending documents in its heyday, but today, it’s been replaced by more modern technologies. However, that doesn’t mean that faxing itself has become obsolete.

Email is the most popular form of business communication, and e-signature services are transforming document sharing and storage. But even in today’s modern world, faxing is still the go-to solution for securely sending sensitive information. In fact, faxing grows in popularity every year because of its end-to-end encryption, high-level security, and convenience.

But without the fax machine, sending faxes requires wireless faxing. This article will explain how to fax wirelessly in six simple steps.

The 12 Best Online Fax Services for Sending Faxes Wirelessly

Individual online fax services serve various purposes, and the one that works best for you will depend on the industry you’re in and the type of faxing you plan to do. Whether you need a single line for occasional use or dozens of lines for sensitive daily operations, our list of the best online fax services has the right option for you.

Send Wireless Faxes in 6 Easy Steps

There are six crucial steps you need to take to send faxes via the internet. Here’s what you need to know.

Choose the right online faxing service

Set up the service and get a fax number

Compose your fax document

Send and receive your faxes

Manage sent faxes and store records

Terminate your online fax service when needed

Step 1: Choose the right online faxing service

Before doing anything, you need to choose the right online faxing service for your needs.

Sending faxes online offers numerous benefits:

Greater Accessibility: Online faxing is just as functional as older fax machines, but with some added benefits. Online fax applications are available on mobile devices and computers, so you can access your faxes from anywhere. In addition to the features you’d expect in an old-fashioned machine, like document sharing and multi-user functionality, some also offer new time-saving features like electronic signatures and cloud storage integration.

Security: Online faxing is much more secure than traditional methods, as it uses end-to-end encryption to protect your data from prying eyes. This makes online faxing the preferred choice for sending sensitive information over the internet.

Online faxing services like RingCentral offer additional security features to keep your documents safe.

Cost savings: Paper costs, maintenance fees, and ink all add up quickly if you’re using a traditional fax machine. Online faxing eliminates all these costs, as you only pay for the service itself and not any of the extra expenses associated with physical machines. Plus, you only need an internet connection to set it up and successfully send someone a fax.

Convenience: Traditional fax machines often require separate phone lines dedicated to the machine, but that’s not the case with online faxing. You can use your existing internet connection for the setup and sending process instead of having to invest in an additional landline or phone line. This means that you can send faxes on the go from wherever you are, even if you’re abroad.

That said, before sending a fax, you need to evaluate your business (or individual) needs to ensure that you choose the right online fax service.

To narrow down your options, ask yourself the following questions:

What industry are you in?

Depending on your industry, you’ll need to look for a service that meets your sector’s specific regulations and requirements. For example, if your company operates in healthcare or finance, you should choose a fax service that complies with HIPAA regulations.

RingCentral supports multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, legal, and real estate.

Do you need to send faxes regularly or only occasionally?

The frequency of your faxing will determine the type of service you need. If you’re only sending a few pages here and there, then go for a service with pay-as-you-go plans or limited monthly packages.

On the other hand, if you’ll frequently be faxing, consider an unlimited plan that won’t limit your transmissions or a company that offers volume discounts.

Do you have multiple users who will be sending/receiving faxes?

If you’re working with multiple users, consider choosing a service offering additional accounts or multi-user plans. Some services also offer group dashboards for monitoring and managing faxes from one central location.

What is the volume of faxes I need to send?

Like the frequency of your faxing, the volume of documents you need to send will determine which service is right for you. If you plan to send hundreds of pages per month, there may be better options than a pay-per-page plan.

Do I need any extra features, like cloud storage integration?

Not all fax services offer bundled features like cloud storage integration or electronic signature options. If you need any extra features, look for a company that offers more than just online faxing.

Do I already have a VoIP phone service set up?

If you use VoIP phone services, you can use them for your online faxing needs as well. Some providers offer this online service out of the box at no extra cost. Others may require you to purchase an additional plan in order to use their VoIP services.

Step 2: Set up the service and get a fax number

Once you’ve evaluated your options, narrowed them down, and chosen one, the next step is to set up your service and get a fax number.

To begin, you’ll need to register with the provider of your choice and fill in any necessary details or paperwork. You’ll also be required to provide payment information either upfront or at the time of registration.

Once this is done, you will receive a dedicated fax number that you can use to send and receive documents. If you’re using a VoIP phone service, this fax number may be associated with your existing phone line.

The process for doing this will vary from company to company, but if you choose one of the twelve on our list, the setup will be straightforward and shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. Of course, this depends on how many users you need to set up and the type of service you’re signing up for.

Step 3: Compose your fax document

After you (and your team, if you have one) are set up with an online faxing service provider, you can start to compose your documents.

There are a few ways you can go about composing a document to send:

Branded Company Documents: Enterprises and large companies usually prefer to keep everything uniform, which is why they often use branded documents. Templates with pre-set fonts, colors, and logos are great for keeping your branding consistent across all platforms.

Free Text Entry: For smaller jobs or quick transmissions, you can simply type in the document contents in the fax service’s online platform before sending it out. This method is fast, easy, and cost-effective.

Upload Documents: Uploading a document from your computer is the most straightforward way of sending an online fax. All you need to do is attach the file that contains all the information you want included in the fax and click send!

Online Document Templates: If you have a general document you need to fax (e.g., healthcare forms, invoices, NDAs, etc.), you can use pre-made document templates to fill in the necessary information quickly. This is especially useful for businesses that frequently send out the same types of documents. And there are templated documents for just about everything—all you have to do is Google them.

Manual Document Generation: If you are sending out a one-of-a-kind document (e.g., a medical record, a legal contract, or a custom sales proposal), most services offer a manual document generation feature. This lets you create and send documents while also entering in any necessary information or signatures.

Before loading your documents and sending them, make sure to double-check that all the fields are correctly filled in. This is especially critical when sending out legal documents or contracts, as even the slightest mistake can have serious consequences.

Step 4: Send and receive your faxes

Once you’ve composed your document(s) and double-checked that everything is correct, you’re ready to send them out.

An online fax machine functions similarly to a physical one, as you will have a specific fax number tied to your account. You can choose to have a national presence by selecting a toll-free 800 number or keep it local with an area code that reflects the community in which your business is based.

When you’re ready to send, you can either send faxes using your computer or a mobile device.

Send and receive faxes from any device with RingCentral.

You don’t need paper, a clunky machine, or even a physical phone line when you use an online fax service from your computer. You can quickly and easily send out your documents from the comfort of your own home or office.

Using a service like RingCentral, you can usually receive faxes right to your email inbox, just as you would with regular emails. You can even use your email inbox to send and receive your documents.

Using your phone, the process is equally straightforward.

You can use a mobile app that charges per fax or page if you don’t need to fax regularly. If you need to fax more often, you’ll usually save money with a subscription service.

Using a mobile app, you can send faxes from anywhere in the world with just a few touches and strokes on your smartphone (as long as you have reception).

Step 5: Manage sent faxes and store records

Once your faxes are sent, you’ll need to track and manage them. This is especially important when dealing with legally binding documents like invoices and contracts.

You should keep a copy of the faxed document and the recipient’s confirmation details when tracking a document. You may also want to store records of all documents you send out for future reference.

Most online fax services come with storage systems to store your sent faxes and access them anywhere. This is especially helpful if you need to change a document after it has been sent.

Periodically, you should back up your sent faxes to an external hard drive or cloud storage service like Dropbox. Not only will this help you protect your data, but it will also make it easier to find and access the records when needed.

Step 6: Terminate your online fax service when needed

Once you no longer need to use an online fax service, you can terminate it easily. Just make sure that all the documents and records are properly backed up before doing so.

Most services will also provide a way to export the data if needed, and many even offer discounts or credits for early termination.

Final Thoughts About Sending Wireless Faxes

Whether you realized it or not, faxing has remained one of the easiest ways to send documents over long distances quickly. And with the advent of online fax services, sending and receiving faxes wirelessly is even easier.

You can save time and money using an online service while still getting your message across securely and reliably.

Just remember to double-check all your fields before sending, store records of your sent faxes, and back up all data before terminating the service.

