How to Drive Lead Progression Using Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools

By Michael Henning

In today’s age of digital marketing , we hear all too often about the divide that exists between marketing and sales teams. In the past, it was often thought that once marketing handed off a lead to sales that their work was deemed complete. However, customers now increasingly demand consistent and personalized experiences across all interactions with a brand. This means there’s a large opportunity for marketing organizations to provide additional value to their sales organizations once a lead is handed off. Therefore, it’s important for marketers to provide their sales teams with the tools they need to:

Access critical lead intelligence before engaging

Identify when quality leads are ready to engage with sales

Engage efficiently using marketing approved communications

With Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools, marketers can provide these tools to their sales teams to ensure that everyone is working in harmony to drive lead progression across the sales cycle.

Oracle Eloqua Profiler

Profiler presents valuable information about contacts in an easily accessible and data-rich format that can be viewed on desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices. With Profiler, both marketing and sales can view the contact details for a potential client, their activities, their lead score value, and so on. For example, a rep can see the emails that were sent to a specific prospect, which ones they opened or clicked-through, and which Eloqua-tracked webpages they visited. This is all vital information for a rep to keep in mind as they engage with prospects.

Oracle Eloqua Engage

Oracle Eloqua Engage can help alleviate the need to constantly recreate emails that are frequently used throughout the sales process. Engage provides sales reps with pre-populated, marketing approved email templates that can be easily personalized using consistent messaging and up-to-date content. Sales teams benefit as they can efficiently communicate with an individual or specific group of individuals to nurture and close deals while adhering to branding and legal compliance or regulatory disclaimers. Additionally, when using Engage, sales and marketing gain the ability to track email engagement within both Oracle Eloqua and a CRM tool. And for the rep on the go, Engage can be accessed from a mobile device or tablet to ensure that a rep can interact with their prospects at the right time.

Sales Tools Extensions

Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools extensions enable sales professionals to gain access to data from integrations with some of our top partners, such as LinkedIn, 6th Sense, and other ABM vendors. With these extensions, sales teams will have access to additional account-level data, predictive intelligence, and rich buyer insights that can be used to further identify high-potential buyers, drive engagement, and close deals faster.

Sales Tools for Microsoft Outlook

Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools for Microsoft Outlook™ provides users with easy access to both Profiler and Engage straight through Outlook’s Email composer. It comes packaged with the same set of capabilities as the native Web and Mobile versions of the Oracle Eloqua Profiler and Engage providing a consistent experience for sales users that work across a range of platforms and devices.

Sales Tools for Google Chrome

Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools for Google Chrome is an extension for Google Chrome that allows sales representatives to view contacts’ profile information from Oracle Eloqua. It also provides a more efficient way to email prospects by displaying contact information from Profiler in an easy to access pop-up in your sellers’ browsers.

