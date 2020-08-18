How to Develop Confidence and Grow Yourself Quickly by Shabaz Ahmed

How to Develop Confidence and Grow Yourself Quickly

Shabaz Ahmed and Simon Chan talk about challenges in network marketing and the mistakes that many leaders make. Discover how to develop confidence and bounce back from failures and setback.

Who is Shabaz Ahmed?

Shabaz Ahmed lives in a small town in the United Kingdom and was struggling financially and on government benefits (welfare) before he changed his life thanks to network marketing.

He got started in MLM when he was only 18 years old but never made much money for 3 years but things changed when he started to invest himself in personal development.

Today, at the age of 24, Shabaz is a multiple six figure earner with over 4,000 reps around the world.

Favorite Quote

“The more you grow, the more you glow.”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Go-Givers Sell More by Bob Burg

Recommended Online App

MLM Nation Podcast

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom

Contact Info

Shabaz Ahmed on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

