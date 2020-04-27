How To Create Trust and Respect When You’ve Never Had Success Before by Tina Joy Carroll

By Simon Chan

Tina Joy Carroll and Simon Chan talk about how to use social media to create trust and respect especially when you come from a background you’re not proud of.

You’ll also discover different ways to overcome your fears and the ways to be relatable.

Who Is Tina Joy Carroll

Tina Joy Carroll, known as The Social Mouse was a high school dropout, teenage mom and recovering alcoholic who’s become a successful entrepreneur.

She got started in network marketing 4 years ago and has personal brought in over 1600 customer and affiliates. Her team is over 10,000 people and she has earned numerous incentive trips from her company and is currently the #14 income earner in her company.

Favorite Quote

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work.”

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

I Dare You by Frazer Brookes

I Double Dare You by Frazer Brookes

Game of Conquering by Rob Sperry

Recommended Online App

Canva

Pixart

Wordswag

Mantra

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facetime

Talking on phone

Online Video (under 10 mi)

Contact Info

Tina Joy Carroll on Facebook

