How to Create Trust and Get New Prospects On Social Media by Amber Smart

By Simon Chan

Amber Smart talks about how to vulnerable and authentic on social media so that you can create trust and find new prospects online.

Who is Amber Smart?

Amber Smart was working in events management and helped organize live events and music festivals before she got started in network marketing.

Today, she’s earning over 6 figures A MONTH with a team of over 4,000 associates and 150,000 customers.

She credits her success to her ability to be vulnerable to her audience and this has helped her create trust and duplication.

Amber Smart’s Favorite Quote

“Be Obsessed or Be Average!”

Must Read Books

Eat The Frog by Brian Tracy

Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod

Recommended Online App

Spotify

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Phone call and /or ATM (Add Tag Message)

Contact Info

Amber Smart on Facebook and Instagram

