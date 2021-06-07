How to Create a Job Ad

By Lars Lofgren

Creating job ads is a necessary part of running a business, and some owners and managers find the process tricky.

Knowing how to summarize your position and hook in the right talent can be challenging.

Our guide will show you how to create an outstanding job advertisement that will inspire suitable candidates to apply.

The Easy Parts of Creating a Job Ad

At first, creating a job ad might seem like you have a mountain to climb.

You have to focus on the critical parts of the position and compete for top talent in an increasingly competitive job market.

How do you even begin?

The good news is that creating a job ad doesn’t have to be as trying as you think. For instance, you may worry about where you’ll post your job ad in the first place.

There are so many ways to reach potential candidates these days. It becomes far more manageable if you know what you’re doing. Using sites like LinkedIn and Indeed helps you reach a vast pool of talent, and there are others, too.

Not to mention dedicated recruiting software. Recruiting software is an up-to-date and easy way to hire top-level talent. For example, the software helps you post open positions across multiple job boards with the click of a button.

Tools also help schedule interviews for every applicant and take a lot of manual work out of the process.

Whether you’re a small team or a larger company, recruiting software can help. Some of the best software, such as Breezy HR, offers unlimited job listings.

Pricing for Breezy HR starts at $143 per month and goes up to $399 per month on the highest plan. Annual pricing includes two months for free.

We also gathered and reviewed the eight best recruiting software options in our ultimate list, which you can check out to see other excellent HR software options that might suit your needs better.

With so many tools available, it’s just about knowing how to use them.

The Difficult Parts of Creating a Job Ad

Creating a job ad is certainly easier than you thought, but it still has some challenges to keep in mind.

Finding the right platform to post to or choosing the right tool for the job is just the start. You’ll still need to know how to create your job ad.

In other words, what to write, what areas to focus on, and how to sell it to applicants.

It’s worth noting that the more work you put in to promote a job ad, the better. The process should ideally be one of refinement as things progress. Maybe you need to tweak the ad a few days later to include some more enticing details, for example.

There’s also the issue of knowing how to post to job sites. Most of this is straightforward, but people vary in their awareness and skill levels.

How hard it is to fill a role will depend on the nature of the position, too. Some will require a job ad that has to work hard to engage people. Other positions might be naturally popular.

Most of the time spent will be making sure your job ad attracts a potential candidate.

Step 1: Introduce Your Company & The Job

One of the primary goals of a good job ad is introducing your company and the position in a compelling way. This starts with a clear and accurate job title and telling your company’s story.

While the job position is important, the company story is crucial. We’re talking about anything from the company’s achievements to the culture and ethos.

You want candidates to understand your message and vision because it helps build a desire to be part of your company. After all, most people want to believe in the place they work.

Here is more on those two vital elements:

Use the Right Job Title

For the position you’re advertising, you need to ensure you have a job title that actually explains the job.

You should not be making up bizarre or unusual titles. A common mistake of job titles and positions is how far removed from reality they can be.

A good example is the job position: “Ambient Replenishment Controller,” meaning store shelf stackers. Or “Technical Horticultural Maintenance Officers.” Otherwise known as gardeners. Stay away from “Rockstar” or “Sales Mogul” or anything trying too hard to be unique.

Instead, aim for a job title that is realistic and concise. Include the name of the position, and then make sure to highlight the top three things that make the job attractive.

Recruitment software can speed up the process.

With Breezy HR’s software, you can start creating your job ad under where it says Positions/Pools as shown here:

The title you use is automatically used by all the job boards you post on, so be sure to get it right.

From there, create a passionate and exciting introduction that will make people want to continue reading.

Tell Your Company’s Story

You need to nail your company’s story.

In other words, give the information about your company that candidates want to know. Things like how long employees stay working there, how many years you’ve been in business, your vision, and why this position is important to the company as a whole.

Mention large projects you’ve achieved, clients of note, and your work culture.

What does the company represent? What type of person will like working there? Answering questions like this will help the applicant know whether or not they would be a good fit.

In an ideal world, both the employer and applicant will benefit from this, resulting in a shared and productive working relationship.

Step 2: Write the Job Description

We’ve covered the job title and company story elements, but the other critical component is the job description itself.

Many advertisements include too-long lists that detail every job requirement but don’t mention things like educational opportunities and benefits—things candidates want to know and affect decision-making.

A good job description will succinctly detail requirements, of course, but will also describe other areas of interest.

One fantastic benefit of using recruiting software like Breezy HR is that it comes with job description templates to have a starting point and even use some of the pre-filled information or completely change the copy to fit your needs.

Here are some areas to focus on in your job description:

Location Matters

If your offices are in a unique location, let potential candidates know about it.

You can give them details about local schools, things to do, crime rates, and more—mention commute times and transport connections, too.

Alternatively, is it a remote job with flexible working arrangements? Make sure to include that and mention how that feeds into the company culture. Working remotely is a big draw and opens you up to a much larger talent pool.

Detail the Application Process

No one wants to be in the dark during an application process. Use your job description to detail the hiring process and the stages involved.

What is the interview process like? Is it one interview, and that’s it? Or are there four steps to get hired? Also, mention if there is a specific timeframe that you’re looking for someone to start.

Keep them informed.

Breezy HR uses automated stage actions which trigger when a candidate moves to a new stage. You can configure these yourself under Configured Stage Actions like so:

Provide applicants with a roadmap so that they know the length of the hiring process. Transparency helps to build trust, and you should be open about the process from the beginning.

Tell Them Why They Should Apply

Toward the end of the job description, write out a quick recap of the key reasons a candidate should apply to the position.

A bullet-point list of around five things will suffice.

Ideally, you want this to be one of the last things they look at before hitting the apply button at the bottom of the page.

Make sure to include any specific application requirements, such as writing samples, a resume in PDF format, a portfolio, or anything you want to see to make a decision.

Step 3: Refine Your Message

You’ve written out the perfect job ad. Now you need to make sure it includes everything you want.

You also must ensure it reads well, doesn’t feature unnecessary jargon, and isn’t so dry that candidates disengage.

It’s not just a case of writing out the job ad and posting it. Instead, you should edit and improve it.

Some basic things you can do here are to share the ad with others, read through it multiple times, and improve your email responses.

Share the Ad Internally

Share your ad with others in the company once it’s finished. Pick a few people from different levels in the company, including management and non-managers, to get thorough feedback from multiple perspectives.

Multiple people reading your ad will allow you to get some honest feedback on what works and what needs clarification or elaboration.

It’s also a great way to get the whole team involved in the hiring process. After all, they’ll likely be the ones working with the new hire.

Some employers will write out their job ad and post it in isolation. This can mean key elements or useful information gets left out.

Check Your Email Responses

You need to check and improve your email responses at every stage of the hiring process—this is part of the message you send out and represents your company.

Few things turn off candidates more than an email response that’s unclear and detached. The last thing you want is for a promising applicant to quit during the first stage after applying for your job.

Recruiting software is helpful here and can assist in keeping track of emails sent at every stage.

For instance, Recruiterflow, which made our list of top picks, allows you to sync your emails with an activity log. It starts at $69 per user per month.

You can even send emails directly from the software just by clicking Send Email:

In other words, you can record all the messages and actions taken for each candidate in one place, almost like a CRM.

Step 4: Post Your Job Ad

You may have a clear idea of where to post your job ad, but it pays to do some research here anyway.

There’s a variety of places you can do so: online job boards such as Indeed or Monster.com, your company’s website, or even Craigslist.

Here are some suggestions.

Advertise Within the Company

Advertising within your company may not sound like the typical place, but it can lead to strong applicants.

You can try posting your job ad on intra-company boards, allowing employees to recruit friends and qualified associates interested in the company. It also opens the position up to internal applicants looking to move forward in their careers.

Advertising this way provides you with a free method of reaching new applicants, and the return can be better than you might imagine.

Of course, this won’t be perfect for every business. If you’re a small team with only a handful of employees, your inner reach may be more minimal, but it’s worth keeping in mind as an option and can lead to great employee referrals from already trusted sources.

Post to an Online Job Board

Posting to online job boards is a very popular, and therefore, highly competitive option. Nevertheless, they remain a top choice for all businesses of any size.

Online job boards such as Indeed, LinkedIn, Monster, CareerBuilder, and more are valuable sites that can reach top talent if your ad hits the right notes.

The best recruitment software can simplify this process. Recruiterflow automatically posts your job ad on LinkedIn, Indeed, and other job boards for free.

Sites like Craigslist are an option, too, but be aware it can attract unqualified candidates in some scenarios, as well as spam.

Step 5: Promote Your Job Post

Creating and posting your job ad is only part of the process.

It’s good practice to promote your ad as broadly as possible. Every extra bit of attention your ad gets, the better it is for you. More candidates applying equals a greater variety of talent.

What’s more, it’s easier than you think for your ad to get buried under countless other ones from competitors.

Getting it out there is the aim of the day.

Here are some places you can use to promote your job ad:

Share It On Social Media

If your business has a decent following on social media, whether on Twitter or Facebook, don’t be afraid to use it.

Tell your followers you are hiring! It’s best practice to make the social media post quirky and fun:

If the post does well enough, thousands of potential candidates could see it.

You can also sponsor posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for an extra boost.

Industry Blogs

Whatever your industry, having experienced candidates apply can save a lot of time. These applicants understand the specific quirks of the industry already.

Posting your new job ad on an industry-specific blog can mean attracting the type of applicants you’re looking for with the right experience and knowledge.

You can negotiate the price with the blog owner for running the ad or offer an affiliate link. Most will be more than happy to have another revenue stream. Another way is to do a guest post on industry-specific blogs where you can discuss your company and the role in a short-form blog format instead of just the ad itself.

Reach Out To Previous Candidates

It often happens that past candidates who made it through most of the hiring process fell at the last hurdle and are never contacted again. This is wasteful.

If a candidate has potential, keep their details on record. You liked them well enough to push them through most of the hiring process, and maybe they weren’t the right fit for that particular position–but they could be for the next one.

You should reach out and let them know a new position is available that might work for them and share a link to your new job ad.

Not only will they be thankful, but you’ll also potentially have a great candidate whom you already know is a close match for your company.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/XuF6LxUbhIM/