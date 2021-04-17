How to Create a Custom WordPress Widget

By Lars Lofgren

WordPress widgets are excellent customization tools. You can use it to add text, social media buttons, banners, pages, or any other element to extend your website’s capabilities.

Technically speaking, they’re little snippets of code that you can drag and drop into your WordPress website’s sidebar for display—or other areas of your site, depending on your theme.

As I said, they’re awesome.

Sometimes, the existing available widgets are exactly what you need. But sometimes, you may want them to function in a certain way or look slightly different.

Luckily, you can develop custom WordPress widgets from scratch and implement them on your site. Or collect it into a plugin that’s compatible with multiple WordPress themes.

The even better news? Creating custom widgets for WordPress is super easy.

What to Expect When Creating a Custom WordPress Widget

WordPress and PHP sound intimidating as it is, but when you club them together, it becomes even more daunting.

The reality couldn’t be any more different, though. All you need is WordPress and PHP, and you can create a customized widget for your website in no time.

Here’s what you need to do:

The Good

There are two ways to create a custom widget in WordPress:

You can either edit the function.php, or

You can use a plugin to develop the widget

If you aren’t comfortable with a particular method, you can always switch to the other one. In addition, you can also test out the widget in a local environment before implementing it on your main site.

You can use a widget for all kinds of purposes. From displaying your latest offerings to creating awareness for a special event or deal, there’s so much you can do to expand the basic functions of your existing WP widgets. This is particularly useful when dealing with WordPress theme builders and web developers with limited default widgets.

Moreover, since the widgets are (obviously!) customized, you get to take all the creative decisions. How the widget looks and where it’ll be placed on the site is totally up to you.

The Bad

Before you start developing a custom widget, there are a few considerations for you to think about. Think of it as a planning session. Getting this right will help you create your niche of coding more effectively, while getting it wrong will make it very troublesome.

The problem here is that long-term planning isn’t always easy. You have to determine the widget’s purpose, brainstorm ways to make your widget unique, and know exactly where you want to implement your widget, among other things.

Having a basic understanding of WordPress and PHP is also necessary. Otherwise, everything will go right above your head, and you may end up making errors when writing the code. Therefore, you must familiarize yourself with the basics before you start developing the widget.

Step 1 – Understanding the Requirements of Creating Custom WordPress Widgets

WordPress is so popular that even web hosting services offer WordPress-customized plans to attract more customers, and it’s easy to see why. It’s SEO-friendly, easy to manage, secure, and free, but the fact that WordPress is highly customizable is hands down its biggest USP.

This includes the ability to create a personalized widget, which can make it easier for you to manage your website.

There are about 18 functions you can use to create a custom widget. But to keep this article brief, I’ll focus on the following four main elements in the WP Widget class to create your widget. This includes:

_construct() – This is the constructor function that lets you define your widget‘s parameters. It determines what your widget will look like in the administration panel.

This is the constructor function that lets you define your widget‘s parameters. It determines what your widget will look like in the administration panel. widget() – This contains the output of the widget. It processes your functions and displays the HTML code on the front end of your website.

This contains the output of the widget. It processes your functions and displays the HTML code on the front end of your website. form() – This determines your widget settings in the WordPress dashboard. Here, you can set up form fields to retrieve option values from your widget’s database in the administration panel.

This determines your widget settings in the WordPress dashboard. Here, you can set up form fields to retrieve option values from your widget’s database in the administration panel. update() – This allows you to update widget settings, after which they get saved to the database.

Of course, you have tons of other options that can ensure additional functionality, but the above four is the minimum requirement for any widget to work.

Make a WordPress Backup

Before proceeding to the next steps, start by creating a full backup of your WordPress site. Additionally, you can use a WordPress child theme to prevent your main theme from glitching or having other potential issues.

Step 2 – Develop a Plugin to Paste Widget Codes

When you’re creating a WordPress widget, you have two choices:

Create a new plugin to paste the widget codes

Paste the budget code directly on the functions.php.file of your theme

In this article, we’ll focus on creating a custom widget in WordPress using a plugin. Once you activate this plugin, the widget will be listed in the WordPress dashboard’s widget area.

Tip: Create your plugin in a local install (or a staging environment) of your WordPress website. Place it on your live site only when you’ve run tests to ensure it’s working correctly. This way, you won’t have to worry about real-time glitches even if you make an error.

Here’s how you do it.

Download a Text Editor

The very first step of creating a WordPress plugin is downloading a text editor.

iOS owners can download Coda, while PC (as well as iOS users) can use Dreamweaver.

Adding Your Plugin

Open the folder wp-content/plugins. This will be the main folder where you add your plugin.

Create a new directory in this folder. While you can name this directory whatever you want, I’ll call it “widget-plugin” for this article.

Follow this up by creating a new file called “directory-name.php” (in our case, it’ll be “widget-plugin.php.”). Open this file.

I recommend using a new folder for every plugin you create—even if it’s a single file—to avoid confusion.

Add Your Code

You have to add your first line of code in this stage.

WordPress has a very specific definition of a plugin. Here’s how it looks in its language:

