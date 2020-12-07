How to Convince People Who Are Not Interested by May Bonnin

By Simon Chan

May Bonnin shares how to convince people who are not interested to eventually join your business.

Who is May Bonnin?

May Bonnin grew up in the Philippines and then immigrated to America. She’s been a nurse practitioner and a restaurant owner.

When she first encountered network marketing, she thought it was a scam and not something that a person with a good career would touch.

However, she eventually changed her outlook on the MLM profession and got started.

Today she’s one of the top leaders in her company and has personally enrolled over 9 Diamonds and has teams all over the world.

She credits her success to her intense focus, persistency and consistency.

May is also a mom of 2 kids and live in Bakersfield, California.

May Bonnin’s Favorite Quote

“Just face your fears!.”

Must Read Books

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker

Right or Almost Right by John Haremza

Recommended Online App

Company app

Dropbox

Instagram

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online video and Zoom

Contact Info

May Bonnin on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Convince People Who Are Not Interested by May Bonnin appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/may-bonnin-631/