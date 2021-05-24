How to Convert Customers into Distributors by Teddy Villalobos

By Simon Chan

Teddy Villalobos teaches how to lead with the product and convert customers into network marketing distributors

Who is Teddy Villalobos?

Teddy Villalobos was 17 years old and was a student at Hofstra University when he got started in network marketing.

Today he’s in the top 3% of his MLM company. He has a global business in over 13 countries and his team has generated over 6 figures in annual sales.

Teddy started out doing personal training and also runs one of the largest virtual zoom workouts that helps support and grow his network marketing business.

Teddy also grows his business offline and recently opened up his first smoothie shop, called Impact Nutrition in New Jersey.

How to Lead with the Product and Convert Customers into Distributors

Teddy Villalobos’ Favorite Quote

“For things to change, you must change. You things to be better, you have to be better” (Jim Rohn)

Recommended Books by Teddy Villalobos

The 10X Rule by Grant Cardone

Seasons of Life by Jim Rohn

Recommended Online App

Canva

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Sampling and then use Whatzapp and Zoom

Contact Info

Teddy Villalobos on Instagram

