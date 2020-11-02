How to Build Better Relationships With Prospects and Downlines by Amy Summers

By Simon Chan

Amy Summers shares how to increase your signups and create duplication by building better relationships. She talks about different ways to get people to believe in themselves.

Who is Amy Summers?

Amy Summers is a small town girl from rural Kansas. She was a salesperson in the beauty industry and traveled 3,000 – 5,000 miles a month until she discovered network marketing 8 years ago.

Since then, Amy has built a team of thousands of people and earned over a million dollars in lifetime commissions. She credits her success to her ability to believe in others and help them find their strengths.

She’s happily married to Shawn, they have 4 children and build the business together.

Amy Summers’s Favorite Quote

“Live your best life!”

Must Read Books

Non-Negotiable by Sam Silverstein

Traveler’s Gift by Andy Andrews

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facebook Groups

Contact Info

Amy Summers on Facebook

Amy Summer’s Phone: 785-650-8135

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Build Better Relationships With Prospects and Downlines by Amy Summers appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/amy-summers-626/