How to Build Better Relationships With Prospects and Downlines by Amy Summers

By Simon Chan
Amy Summers shares how to increase your signups and create duplication by building better relationships. She talks about different ways to get people to believe in themselves.
Who is Amy Summers?
Amy Summers is a small town girl from rural Kansas. She was a salesperson in the beauty industry and traveled 3,000 – 5,000 miles a month until she discovered network marketing 8 years ago.
Since then, Amy has built a team of thousands of people and earned over a million dollars in lifetime commissions. She credits her success to her ability to believe in others and help them find their strengths.
She’s happily married to Shawn, they have 4 children and build the business together.
Amy Summers’s Favorite Quote
“Live your best life!”
Must Read Books
Non-Negotiable by Sam Silverstein
Traveler’s Gift by Andy Andrews
Recommended Online App
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Facebook Groups
Contact Info
Amy Summers on Facebook
Amy Summer’s Phone: 785-650-8135
