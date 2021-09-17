How to Build Belief and Sell Your Opportunity When You’ve Had No Success by Matt Hall

By Simon Chan

Matt Hall shares how to build your belief so that you can sell your network marketing opportunity even if you’ve had no success

Who is Matt Hall?

Matt Hall got started in network marketing when he was 22 years old in college.

At the time, Matt had no money and was working part time in a job bagging suckers at a candy factory so that he could have enough money to save for a wedding ring.

Today they have a team of over 250,000 members, are multiple 6 figure earners and have earned over a lifetime million dollars in commissions.

He credits his success to long term vision, taking massive action and implementing online strategies on Youtube and Instagram.

Favorite Quote

“Throughout the centuries there were men who took first steps on new roads armed by nothing but their own vision.” (Ayn Rand)

Recommended Books by Khalid Shaath

Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Scott’s Cheap Flights

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Youtube video

Contact Info

Matt Hall on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/matt-hall-671/