By Simon Chan
Matt Hall shares how to build your belief so that you can sell your network marketing opportunity even if you’ve had no success
Who is Matt Hall?
Matt Hall got started in network marketing when he was 22 years old in college.
At the time, Matt had no money and was working part time in a job bagging suckers at a candy factory so that he could have enough money to save for a wedding ring.
Today they have a team of over 250,000 members, are multiple 6 figure earners and have earned over a lifetime million dollars in commissions.
He credits his success to long term vision, taking massive action and implementing online strategies on Youtube and Instagram.
Favorite Quote
“Throughout the centuries there were men who took first steps on new roads armed by nothing but their own vision.” (Ayn Rand)
Recommended Books by Khalid Shaath
Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand
Go Pro by Eric Worre
Recommended Online App
Scott’s Cheap Flights
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Youtube video
Contact Info
Matt Hall on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
What Did You Learn?
Thanks for joining me on the show.
So what did you learn?
If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.
Do you have any thoughts or comments?
Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.
Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.
Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.
Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS
The post How to Build Belief and Sell Your Opportunity When You’ve Had No Success by Matt Hall appeared first on MLM Nation.
Source:: https://mlmnation.com/matt-hall-671/