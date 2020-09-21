How to Build a Big Network of Friends and Followers by Chris Widener

By Simon Chan

Things you should be doing to create and build a huge network and following. Chris Widener and Simon Chan talk about creating content, influence and helpful tips you can apply to your network marketing business..

Who is Chris Widener?

Chris Widener is a former pastor turned author and speaker. He has been named one of the top 50 speakers in the world and is a member of the Motivational Speakers Hall of Fame.

Chris was personally mentored by two of the legends in the network marketing profession, Jim Rohn and Zig Ziglar. He also co-hosted a television show called True Performance with Zig Ziglar and also co-wrote Jim Rohn’s last book, the 12 Pillars.

Chris is also the founder of the Fellowship of Christian Network Marketers. Their motto is, “Your family for faith and freedom!”

Favorite Quote

“If you help enough people get what they want in life, you’ll get everything you want in life”

“Work harder on yourself than at your job”

“People need to be reminded more than instructed.”

Must Read Book

How to Be Rich By Paul Getty

Recommended Online App

Google Chromebook

Contact Info

Chris Widener on Facebook and Instagram

Fellowship of Christian Network Marketers.

