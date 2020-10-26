How to Bounce Back When Things Don’t Go Well by Jackie Birchfield

By Simon Chan

Jackie Birchfield talks about how to bounce back when things don’t go well and how she overcame her shyness to become a top MLM leader.

She also talks about how to create and maintain momentum.

Who is Jackie Birchfield?

Jackie Birchfield had all types of jobs ranging from being a cashier, caregiver, bus driver to phlebotomist.

She encountered network marketing in 2014 and after 3 years of hard work, she was able to walk away from her corporate job.

Today she’s a 6 figure earner and is one of the youngest leaders in her company. She’s a mom of 2 boys and lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jackie Birchfield’s Favorite Quote

“Patience… Grasshopper!”

Must Read Books

Ted Talks

5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Product Samples, Zoom, Core Values of Company

Contact Info

Jackie Birchfield on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Bounce Back When Things Don’t Go Well by Jackie Birchfield appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/jackie-birchfield-625/