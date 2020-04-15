How to Bounce Back from Failure and Setbacks by Justin Phillips and Nicole Dennis

By Simon Chan
Justin Phillips and Nicole Dennis talk with Simon Chan on how to bounce back from failure and setbacks in your MLM and network marketing business
Who are Justin Phillips and Nicole Dennis?
Nicole Dennis and Justin Phillips experienced a really difficult time in their lives before they discovered network marketing.
Then one day, someone shared with them a health product that dramatically helped Justin’s health get better.
They decided to launch their network marketing business and was able to hit 6 figures in their first 12 months.
Justin and Nicole were first featured on MLM Nation in Episode 136 and since then, they’ve expanded their business globally to over 10,000 worldwide and are multiple six figure earners now.
Favorite Quote
“It’s not the problems you life that you face but how you react to them” (Rose Kennedy)
“If it’s to be, it’s up to me”
“Leaders are Readers”
Must Read Book
Eat That Frog by Brian Tracy
Mach 2 With Your Hair on Fire by Richard Brooke
As a Man Thinketh by James Allen
You Were Born Rich by Bob Proctor
Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein
Recommended Online App
Facebook Messenger
Talking to people in person
Zoom
Recommended Online App
Evernote
iCal
Contact Info
Justin Phillips on Facebook
Nicole Dennis on Facebook
