How to Bounce Back from Failure and Setbacks by Justin Phillips and Nicole Dennis

Justin Phillips and Nicole Dennis talk with Simon Chan on how to bounce back from failure and setbacks in your MLM and network marketing business

Who are Justin Phillips and Nicole Dennis?

Nicole Dennis and Justin Phillips experienced a really difficult time in their lives before they discovered network marketing.

Then one day, someone shared with them a health product that dramatically helped Justin’s health get better.

They decided to launch their network marketing business and was able to hit 6 figures in their first 12 months.

Justin and Nicole were first featured on MLM Nation in Episode 136 and since then, they’ve expanded their business globally to over 10,000 worldwide and are multiple six figure earners now.

Favorite Quote

“It’s not the problems you life that you face but how you react to them” (Rose Kennedy)

“If it’s to be, it’s up to me”

“Leaders are Readers”

Must Read Book

Eat That Frog by Brian Tracy

Mach 2 With Your Hair on Fire by Richard Brooke

As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

You Were Born Rich by Bob Proctor

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

Recommended Online App

Facebook Messenger

Talking to people in person

Zoom

Recommended Online App

Evernote

iCal

Contact Info

Justin Phillips on Facebook

Nicole Dennis on Facebook

