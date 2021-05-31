How to Believe in Yourself and Keep Going by Beth Brannan

By Simon Chan
Beth Brannan talks about how to keep going and BELIEVE in yourself regardless of your past struggles in network marketing
Who is Beth Brannan?
Beth Brannan lost her mom at 16 years old and went into depression. She dropped out of school and became a hairdresser but was living a tough life. She had kids at an early age and went through domestic abuse.
Beth eventually got started in network marketing at 19 years old but she dabbled in it and never did much. She finally took it seriously when she turned 22.
Since then, she’s been a 6 figure earner and also has one of the fastest growing teams with her current company.
Beth Brannan’s Favorite Quote
Every Mastery was a Disaster
Being perfect isn’t real and being real isn’t perfect.
Recommended Books by Beth Brannan
Go Pro by Eric Worre
Building An Empire by Brian Carruthers
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
Money Mindset by Brian Carruthers
Beach Money by Jordan Adler
Recommended Online App
Clubhouse
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Pre-recorded video
Contact Info
Beth Brannan on Facebook and Instagram
