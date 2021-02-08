How to Be Successful Even If You’re Not Driven By Money by Kat Aragon

By Simon Chan

Kat Aragon shares how you can be successful even if money is not your prime motivator.

She also talks about how to get others to the next level and how to remove yourself from those that “don’t deserve your time.”

Who is Kat Aragon?

Kat Aragon began her career in the makeup and hair industry when her father offered her to manage the family’s salon.

She eventually freelanced for many years and also worked for different companies including being the senior hair and makeup artist at a major global news network until she encountered network marketing.

Today, Kat is one of the top income earners in her company and has a team of over 20,000 people.

She was recently inducted into Go Pro’s Network Marketing Million Dollar Hall of Fame.

One of the things Kat is most proud of is being the co-founder and co-chair of her company’s foundation, Brighter Together, which focuses on giving back to the community by fostering female leadership and financial well-being.

Kat Aragon’s Favorite Quote

“If it’s meant to be, it’s up to me.”

Must Read Books

The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron

Be Humble, Stay Hungry. Always Hustle by Brad Lomenick

Positive Intelligence by Shirzad Chamine

Recommended Online App

Tiktok

Clubhouse

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Weekly Zoom

Contact Info

Kat Aragon on Facebook and Instagram and Tiktok

