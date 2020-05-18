By Simon Chan
Sara Weiss and Simon Chan talk about overcoming challenges and how to become a true professional in network marketing.
Who Is Sara Weiss?
Sara Weiss has gone through many hardships and struggles to get her to where she is today. She had a career in landscaping and retail before she got started in network marketing in 2007
Sara credits her success to her genuine love for building unconditional relationships and she’s used that to build a team of over 1000 reps and 2000 customers.
Today Sara is the Master Distributor of her company.
Favorite Quote
It’s the winds of change that blow on us all. It’s about setting the sail.
Must Read Book
Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John Maxwell
Untethered Soul by Michael Singer
Recommended Online App
TO DO Reminder on Phone
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Teaser Video
Contact Info
Sara Weiss. on Facebook and Instagram
What Did You Learn?
Thanks for joining me on the show.
So what did you learn?
If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.
Do you have any thoughts or comments?
Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.
Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.
Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.
Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS
The post How to be a True “Professional” in Network Marketing by Sara Weiss appeared first on MLM Nation.