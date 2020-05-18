How to be a True “Professional” in Network Marketing by Sara Weiss

By Simon Chan

Sara Weiss and Simon Chan talk about overcoming challenges and how to become a true professional in network marketing.

Who Is Sara Weiss?

Sara Weiss has gone through many hardships and struggles to get her to where she is today. She had a career in landscaping and retail before she got started in network marketing in 2007

Sara credits her success to her genuine love for building unconditional relationships and she’s used that to build a team of over 1000 reps and 2000 customers.

Today Sara is the Master Distributor of her company.

Favorite Quote

It’s the winds of change that blow on us all. It’s about setting the sail.

Must Read Book

Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John Maxwell

Untethered Soul by Michael Singer

Recommended Online App

TO DO Reminder on Phone

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Teaser Video

Contact Info

Sara Weiss. on Facebook and Instagram

