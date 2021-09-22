How to Avoid the Biggest Trap in Network Marketing by Ian Farrar

By Simon Chan

Ian Farrar talk about how to overcome your negative self talk and also how to avoid one of the biggest mistakes in network marketing and MLM

Who is Ian Farrar?

Ian Farrar has over 25 years of network marketing experience and is a founding brand partner for an 18 year old company.

Ian is also a cyclist and is known as the Athletic Networker

He has won a gold and silver medal in the state championships also a 2 times master world team member.

This is Ian’s second time on MLM Nation. He first appeared on episode 391 where he talked about the gears that create a fast building team

Favorite Quote

“If it’s up to be, it’s up to me”

“You find your freedom within your discipline”

“The best income is residual income”

Recommended Books by Ian Farrar

Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Talk to people on the phone

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Conversions → Video → Followup

Contact Info

Ian Farrar on Facebook and Instagram and Email

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Avoid the Biggest Trap in Network Marketing by Ian Farrar appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/ian-farrar-672/