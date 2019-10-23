How to Attract Prospects Even If You Haven’t Had Much Success Yet by Thomas Poulin and Annie-Piere Lavoie

By Simon Chan

Thomas Poulin and Annie-Piere Lavoie shares their struggles, turning points and how to gain credibility even if you don’t have much of a track record.

Who Are Thomas Poulin and Annie-Pier Lavoie?

Thomas Poulin and Annie Piere-Lavoie are young millennials who are rocking it in network marketing. They’re just 27 and 24 years old but making it happen!

They’ve built massive organizations in Canada, the United States, in the middle east and all over Europe and are multiple 6 figure earners.

Favorite Quote

“We rise by lifting others”

“You’re 1 decision away from living a different life”

“All in!”

“Feel good now!”

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Cash Cow by Holton Buggs

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom

Recommended Online App

Trello

Contact Info

Thomas Poulin on Facebook and Instagram

Annie-Piere Lavoie on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post How to Attract Prospects Even If You Haven’t Had Much Success Yet by Thomas Poulin and Annie-Piere Lavoie appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/thomas-poulin-annie-piere-lavoie-578/